Archetype Wealth Partners Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archetype Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.