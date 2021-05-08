Archetype Wealth Partners Has $983,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Archetype Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.4% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $127.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

