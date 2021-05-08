Archetype Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Archetype Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.07.

