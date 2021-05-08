ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $111,835.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00102467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.34 or 0.00758341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.54 or 0.09204090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

