Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

