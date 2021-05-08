Argon Market Cap Reaches $10.02 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

