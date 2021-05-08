Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $157,278.36 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06.

On Monday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08.

NYSE ANET opened at $328.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $331.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

