Ark Price Reaches $2.37 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $305.70 million and $14.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,144,584 coins and its circulating supply is 129,023,687 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

