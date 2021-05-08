Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $29,000 Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,692,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $422.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.83. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $224.11 and a twelve month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

