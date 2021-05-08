Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.