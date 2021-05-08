Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial accounts for approximately 6.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 8.83% of Arrow Financial worth $45,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $37.88.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.