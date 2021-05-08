Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in BlackRock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $873.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $877.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

