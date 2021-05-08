Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,557 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

