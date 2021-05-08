Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Shares of GD stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $195.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

