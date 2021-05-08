Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.