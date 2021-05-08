Arrow Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

