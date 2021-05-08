Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

