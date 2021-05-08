Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $18,580,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH opened at $88.28 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.