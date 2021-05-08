Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

