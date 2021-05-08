Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 70,416 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

