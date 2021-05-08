Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Cutera worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cutera by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 363,994 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

