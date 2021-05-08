Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.15 Million in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.