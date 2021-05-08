Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

