Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

