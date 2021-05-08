Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTX. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

MTX stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

