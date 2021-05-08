Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,060 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Cutera worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $31.89 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $567.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.