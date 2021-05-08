Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,948 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

