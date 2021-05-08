Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 76,307 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,904,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

