Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 77,331 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,331 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Ooma worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ooma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.66 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

