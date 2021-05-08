Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

