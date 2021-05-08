Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE UFI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

