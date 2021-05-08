AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NYSE AMK opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $440,203.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,468 shares of company stock worth $3,177,581. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

