Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,282. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.