Atlantic Trust LLC Acquires 326 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

