Atlantic Trust LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 0.9% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after buying an additional 199,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after buying an additional 271,300 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

BAM stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

