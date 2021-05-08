Atlantic Trust LLC Has $115,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

