Atlantic Trust LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atlantic Trust LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 63,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.