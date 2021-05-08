Atlantic Trust LLC Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $138.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

