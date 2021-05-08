Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 23,568 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.