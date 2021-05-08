ATN Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $119,355.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ATN has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.26 or 0.09015878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00045156 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

