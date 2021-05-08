Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

