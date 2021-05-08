Auctus Market Capitalization Reaches $12.49 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $102,507.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

