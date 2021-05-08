Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

AUPH stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

