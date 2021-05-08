Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 14,428,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

