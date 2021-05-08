Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AUP traded down C$2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.30. 791,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

