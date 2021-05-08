Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

