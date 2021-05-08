Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

