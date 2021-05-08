Auto Hits Market Capitalization of $45.07 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $3,086.84 or 0.05232574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $45.07 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auto has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.78 or 0.00794643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,639.30 or 0.09559317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

