AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.06.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting C$47.28. 293,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,848. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.71.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

