Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

AUTL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 391,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,016. The firm has a market cap of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.